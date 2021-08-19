DNA on pop can leads to charges after shooting leaves woman's arm paralyzed

Fingerprints found on a pop can led to charges in a Minneapolis shooting that left a physician's assistant paralyzed in her left arm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court Thursday.

Marion Quintel Ware, 19, of St. Paul is charged with first-degree assault causing great bodily harm, possession of a firearm after a previous conviction in violent crime, and second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on June 29 in the 2600 block of Nicollet Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back and was bleeding from her mouth. An ambulance took her to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman's friend told police they had just finished eating at a restaurant and were walking north on Nicollet. When they reached 27th Street, they saw a group of males nearby and heard shots go off. They started running away, but then a bullet struck her friend and she fell.

Video surveillance cameras captured shots being fired from a blue Honda Accord as it drove by a group of males on a sidewalk outside a tobacco store. Four people fired back at the Honda as they ran away.

While processing the scene, investigators found a Pepsi can on the steps where the group had been sitting. An analysis of the fingerprints matched them to Ware. Video shows Ware was carrying the can and setting it down before the shooting. He is later seen firing a gun down the street.

Ballistics tests of discharged cartridge casings found in an alley the group ran into also matched to a handgun found in Ware's vehicle during his arrest on July 1.

Advertisement

The injured woman was later released from the hospital, but remains paralyzed in her left arm and is unable to get back to work as a physician's assistant. Medical staff determined the bullet went through her left shoulder blade, into her lung, and across her neck, where it remains lodged.