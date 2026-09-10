Why the Hispanic Heritage Awards left DC for Minneapolis this year

The Brief The Hispanic Heritage Awards were held at Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis, marking the first time in the event's 39-year history it moved from the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. The people of Minnesota received the Humanitarian Award for their response to Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration crackdown. The ceremony was taped and will air as a special on PBS next month.



For the first time in 39 years, the Hispanic Heritage Awards left Washington D.C. and came to Minneapolis, shining a national spotlight on the state's Latino community.

A historic night at Orchestra Hall

What we know:

Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis became the backdrop for one of the Latino community's biggest nights. The Hispanic Heritage Foundation, which has hosted the awards for 39 years, moved the ceremony from its longtime home at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. to Minneapolis — a first in the event's history.

The awards celebrate excellence in Latino culture, spanning the arts, activism and public service. Past honorees include celebrities like Rita Moreno and Bad Bunny.

'It's a spotlight on Minnesota'

What they're saying:

The foundation made the move deliberately, choosing Minneapolis because of the community's resilience during Operation Metro Surge, a recent federal immigration crackdown. The Humanitarian Award was presented to the people of Minnesota in recognition of their response to that crackdown, with local nonprofit organizations accepting the honor on the community's behalf.

"We wanted to honor them here, where they live and where they triumphed over the terror," said Antonio Tijerno, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

Minnesota's moment on a national stage

Local perspective:

For local organizations, the night carried deep meaning. Enrique Jimenez, president and CEO of Propel Nonprofits, was among those accepting the award and said the recognition belongs to everyone in the state.

"I want everybody to know this is the most prestigious Latino award that we can have from the community and it's here in Minnesota," Jimenez said. "This is something that we should all be very proud of."

'We want to make sure this is a unifying moment'

What they're saying:

The foundation's goal, according to Tijerno, goes beyond the glitz of the ceremony. "We want celebrities to feel like community leaders, and we the community leaders to feel celebrities up on that stage," he said. "This is an opportunity for putting positive narratives out there, telling positive stories that we need to tell ourselves."

Jimenez echoed that forward-looking spirit, saying the national attention is a sign of better days ahead for Minnesota's Latino community. "I see a bright future, man. Minnesotans, we're here and the country and the world is seeing us now," said Jimenez.

What we don't know:

The exact air date for the PBS special has not been announced. The entire ceremony was taped and will broadcast as a special on PBS next month.