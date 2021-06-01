Derek Chauvin makes initial federal court appearance via video

The prosecution of Derek Chauvin landed in U.S. District Court in St. Paul on Tuesday.

Chauvin made his initial appearance via video feed from Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

Chauvin has been housed there since a Hennepin County jury found him guilty on state murder and manslaughter charges in connection to George Floyd’s death.

Chauvin will be sentenced later this month in state court. Judge Peter Cahill has found aggravating factors that will allow for a stiffer sentence.

Legal experts have suggested the former Minneapolis police officer might be looking at 25-30 years in prison because of his conviction on second-degree murder, the highest count.

Meanwhile, in federal court, Chauvin is charged along with his three co-defendants, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, with violating Floyd’s civil rights while acting under government authority as police officers.

Chauvin is also charged separately in federal court with violating the rights of a 14-year-old in 2017 for striking the boy in the head with a flashlight multiple times and pinning him to the ground with his knee on the neck and upper back of the teen.