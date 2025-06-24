Deputies searching for convict who ran out of courtroom in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Deputies are searching for a man who ran from a court in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Jerel Valdez Martin was being sentenced in Hennepin County Court on a weapons case. After a struggle with deputies, officials say Martin was able to run out of the courtroom and is still missing.



Escapee on the run

The backstory:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jerel Valdez Martin. Deputies say he was in court on Tuesday for sentencing when he escaped.

In court, Martin was sentenced to five years behind bars on a weapons possession conviction. Court documents show Martin was accused of stealing a box of hollow point bullets from a Fleet Farm in Brooklyn Park. Martin has past convictions for aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

What we know:

As attorneys were conferring with the judge, deputies say a woman supporting Martin handed him a cell phone – despite being directed not to do so. Deputies demanded Martin hand over the phone and a struggle ensued between Martin and the deputies.

Deputies say Martin was able to get away from deputies and ran out of the courtroom without a shirt or shoes.

What's next:

Deputies searched the area around the courthouse Tuesday morning but say Martin is still missing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.