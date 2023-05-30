Deputies search Afton State Park for missing man

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man, whose vehicle was found at Afton State Park.

Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Dropik was last seen on May 16 at a gas station in Inver Grove Heights. Four days later, his vehicle was discovered by family members at Afton State Park.

Deputies say Dropik is known to frequently hike at Afton. While it's not unusual for Dropik to go for periods without being in contact, his family became concerned after he missed a recurring event on Saturday, May 20. That's when they searched for his vehicle which was found at Afton. Deputies say Dropik may have been dealing with a mental health crisis.

As of Tuesday, May 30, Dropik is still missing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office with help from Minnesota State Patrol, Afton State Park, and the K-9 Emergency Response Team are searching around Afton State Park. Water recovery efforts are also underway.

Dropik is described as 6-foot-tall, about 240 pounds, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue baseball hat and a dark-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on Dropik's whereabouts is asked to call 911.