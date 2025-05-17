Democrats say the fight for undocumented immigrant healthcare isn’t over, despite budget deal

The Brief Last week, legislative leaders announced a bipartisan deal that would finally bring the legislature one-step closer to passing a two-year budget. Progressive Democrats immediately opposed the deal, as it comes at the cost of healthcare for undocumented immigrants. While 33 Democrats vowed not to support a bill ending the program, several party leaders said they have a plan to keep the program and still get the budget passed on time.



Minnesota lawmakers are butting heads at the State Capitol as they try to pass a two-year budget.

Healthcare for undocumented immigrants

The backstory:

A program providing healthcare for undocumented Minnesotans took effect at the start of the year. The Department of Human Services has reported that it has already cost 32 percent more than projected, with almost triple the expected enrollment.

Democrats have argued that providing preventative healthcare is more cost-effective than forcing individuals to visit the emergency room when they need care.

Those opposed have vowed to vote ‘no’ on the measure, which could threaten a deal.

Last-minute plans

What they're saying:

Rep. Cedrick Frazier told reporters Saturday that democrats were working on a plan that would ensure undocumented individuals continue to receive healthcare.

"We’re talking to folks behind the scenes and we’re going to work things out," he said.

DFL House Floor Leader Jamie Long told FOX 9 he anticipates the issue will be removed from the larger budget bill and voted on separately.

"Its going to be interesting to see if the DFL caucuses are able to pull together and actually stick to the deal they made or be de-railed by their far left flank," said GOP House Floor Leader Harry Niska.

Special session looming

What's next:

Lawmakers in St. Paul acknowledged that it is likely – if not inevitable – that they are headed for a special session.

The legislative session is scheduled to end Monday at midnight, but as lawmakers continue to work through individual budget bills it is unlikely they will meet that deadline.