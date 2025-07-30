Sen. Booker: Democrats ‘complicit’ in Trump agenda, Klobuchar fires back

The Brief Democratic Sen. Cory Booker fired criticism at fellow colleagues, including Minnesota's Sen. Amy Kobuchar on the Senate Floor over what he saw as being "complicit" toward Trump administration policies. An amendment proposed by Booker sought to ensure resources are spread evenly among law enforcement agencies, regardless of state, in response to changing Department of Justice grant programs and award distributions. Sen. Klobuchar defended the collective package of bills, suggesting that Booker should have presented the amendment during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing weeks earlier.



In a tense debate on the Senate Floor on Tuesday evening, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey took issue with fellow senators, including Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, over what he saw as colleagues being "complicit" in President Trump's agenda, specifically in terms of policing reforms.

Democrats debate in Senate

What we know:

The back-and-forth occurred after Sen. Booker objected to a motion from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat representing Nevada, to pass a package of bills related to law enforcement.

At the time, Sen. Booker sought an amendment, citing concern over resources being distributed among law enforcement in the wake of changes to Department of Justice (DOJ) grant programs and awards. An amendment he proposed sought to ensure resources are spread evenly among law enforcement agencies, regardless of state.

Sen. Booker contended that the legislative package up for approval would effectively lend their collective blessing to the Trump administration’s second-term policies that have sought to withhold funding from law enforcement agencies that oppose policies such as cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts.

"What I am tired of is when the President of the United States violates the Constitution, trashes our norms and traditions, and what does the Democratic Party do? Comply?" Booker said in part.

While accusing Sens. Cortez Masto and Klobuchar of "lecturing him" he went on to say that the Democratic Party "needs a wake-up call."

Klobuchar responds

Dig deeper:

In response to his criticism, Sen. Klobuchar defended the collective package, while also suggesting that Booker should have presented the amendment during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing weeks earlier – which he missed.

"I can't help it if someone couldn't change their schedule to be there," she fired back as part of their exchange. "I like to show up at the markups and I like to make my case."

What's next:

With Republicans maintaining control of both the House and Senate, Democrats have sought to unify their own policies in an effort to block Trump agenda priorities.