Demand is already high for cannabis seeds in Minnesota

People 21 and older are able to grow cannabis plants at home, and Minnesota businesses have already started selling seeds.

The legalization of recreational marijuana means growing opportunities for businesses like Strains of the Earth in Jordan. On Aug. 1, the company began selling cannabis seeds. Owner Jim Cramond said his phones have been ringing off the hook with customers asking about the third-party seed varieties he's selling.

"It tells us that people are ready people are interested. People have been waiting a long time for this," Cramond said.

The new state law doesn't limit the amount of seed someone can buy. People who are at least 21 years old can grow eight plants at home, with no more than four being mature at a time.

Cramond also wants his store to become a one-stop-shop by offering growing classes, and selling pots and other growing equipment.

"You've got to regulate your PH and your EC levels. There's going to be tents. You need lights because you do most of the time have to control the light cycle," he explained.

Right now, tribal lands are the only places it's legal in Minnesota to sell cannabis products. Right now, the state's Office of Cannabis Management is outlining how and when businesses can become licensed to sell cannabis products. When that happens, Cramond plans to file an application.

"We, of course, have been preparing ourselves for it. We've followed other recreational bills in other states. So, we've been really trying to prep the building and prep the staff," he said.

Even if he gets the license, he says he'll continue to highlight the benefits he sees with the CBD and hemp-derived THC products he's been selling. He believes legalization is a step toward safer and more innovative products.

"Naturally, this is kind of waking people up, and they are more receptive to come into places like this and learn more," he said.

State regulators can inspect and test seeds as part of their routine surveillance. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will also conduct investigations if customers file complaints.