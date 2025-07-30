Delta co-pilot, accomplice charged with sex abuse of child spanning years

The Brief Charges have been filed against a Delta co-pilot arrested by federal authorities over the weekend. Rustom Bhagwagar faces 24 felony counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child 10 years or younger. Bhagwagar will appear in court on the charges on Wednesday.



The Delta co-pilot who was dragged off a flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco by federal authorities over the weekend is now facing charges for sexually abusing a child.

Delta co-pilot arrested

The backstory:

Passengers reported federal agents swarming the cockpit of a Delta flight from Minneapolis shortly after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The co-pilot was pulled from the cockpit, arrested, and pulled off the flight by Homeland Security Investigations, leaving passengers confused by what happened.

Later, authorities said the man was wanted on charges of sex crimes against a child.

Co-pilot charged

What we know:

In a news release on Tuesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced charges had been filed against the co-pilot, identified as 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar. Prosecutors also say 45-year-old Jennifer Powell is facing charges on a related complaint.

Bhagwagar is charged with 24 felony counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child 10 years or younger, oral copulation with a child, forceable lewd acts upon a child, and aggravated sexual assault of a child. The District Attorney's Office said the abuse spanned from 2018 to 2023.

Bhagwagar is being held on a $15 million bond in the case.

What's next:

Bhagwagar is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

What they're saying:

In a statement, District Attorney Diana Becton said: "Our office stands firmly committed to protecting children and holding those who cause harm accountable. Every child deserves to feel safe, protected, and heard when an injustice like this occurs. By pursuing these cases vigorously, we not only seek justice for victims but also work to safeguard our entire community from those who would prey on children."