Delta adds new MSP route headed to tropical location this winter

Following a week of the airline receiving criticism over changes to its SkyMiles program, Delta Airlines has announced a new route from the Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport (MSP) to a tropical location.

Delta plans to offer a Saturday-only seasonal route from MSP to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS). Service is expected to go on sale beginning Sept. 30.

The route will be Delta’s first non-stop service from MSP to PLS.

The schedule is expected to run from Jan. 20 to April 6, pending market conditions.