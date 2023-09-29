Expand / Collapse search

Delta adds new MSP route headed to tropical location this winter

By
Published 
Delta
FOX 9

Delta SkyMiles program sees updates after backlash

Kyle Potter from Thrifty Traveler discusses the new changes to the Delta SkyMiles program after backlash and shares some great deals to Asheville, North Carolina, and Hawaii.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a week of the airline receiving criticism over changes to its SkyMiles program, Delta Airlines has announced a new route from the Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport (MSP) to a tropical location.

Delta plans to offer a Saturday-only seasonal route from MSP to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS). Service is expected to go on sale beginning Sept. 30.

The route will be Delta’s first non-stop service from MSP to PLS.

The schedule is expected to run from Jan. 20 to April 6, pending market conditions.