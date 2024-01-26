Delano ice palace closing after this weekend

The Ice Palace Minnesota in Delano will close after this weekend due to ongoing warm weather.

The ice palace opened on Jan. 21 and will close seven days later, on Sunday, Jan. 28.

"This winter has certainly been an adventure – one we hoped would last a little longer, but we are thankful for the time we've had in Delano and everyone who worked tirelessly to make it happen," said Anna Smith, General Manager at the Ice Palace Minnesota. "We received a small window of winter wonderland this year and we plan to make the best of it. We hope to welcome as many people as possible this weekend to celebrate with us."

Anyone who purchased tickets for dates beyond Jan. 28 will get an email with options to be refunded.

This is the latest winter event in Minnesota to be canceled due to the unseasonably warm winter. Here's a list. High temperatures next week are forecast to be in the 40s in the Twin Cities.