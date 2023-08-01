Death of Plymouth woman after domestic assault ruled a homicide

The death of a Plymouth woman who passed away a week after being attacked by her daughter in Maple Grove has now been ruled a homicide.

Maple Grove police say they have now requested prosecutors upgrade the charges against 49-year-old Nicole Wobbeking be upgraded to homicide.

Nicole Wobbeking was charged on June 30, three days after police say she shoved her 78-year-old mother Sheila down the stairs. According to the assault charges, Sheila Wobbeking had shown up to Wobbeking's Maple Grove apartment, which Sheila rented out to Nicole, to talk about unpaid rent and issues with the neighbors.

When Sheila showed up, she knocked on the door, but Nicole Wobbeking didn't answer. Shiela Wobbeking then entered the apartment and went up to Nicole's room.

At that point, the charges state that Nicole Wobbeking came out of her room and began screaming at her mother. Officers say Nicole Wobbeking slapped her mother and then shoved her down the flight of stairs. On the ground, the charges state that Nicole continued to hit her mother in the ribs and hips with an unopened can of pasta sauce.

Eventually, Sheila was able to get to safety and waited with her granddaughter for police to arrive. Among her injuries, police said Sheila Wobbeking suffered including a broken ankle.

Nicole Wobbeking was charged with assault and domestic assault after the attack. However, on July 5, emergency crews were called to Sheila Wobbeking's home in Plymouth for a medical emergency. Despite efforts by rescue crews, Sheila Wobbeking was pronounced dead.

After the death, Plymouth police notified Maple Grove officers. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County medical examiner released their findings, which determined that Sheila had died from a blood clot brought on by her injuries from the June 27 attack.

Maple Grove police say they requested prosecutors consider a homicide charge in the case. A decision by prosecutors is pending.

Nicole Wobbeking remains in Hennepin County Jail, where records show she's been booked since June 30 on $40,000 bail.