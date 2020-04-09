Death investigation underway after man shot inside car in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue S in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, officers learned a man injured in the shooting had been taken in a private vehicle to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police say the victim, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was sitting in a car when the suspect approached and shot multiple times into the car, striking the victim.

The viticm passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers are canvassing the area. No one is in custody.

This marks the 11th homicide in Minneapolis this year.