DC mayor proclaims Thursday 'Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day' in honor of his 80th birthday

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has proclaimed Thursday as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" in the nation's capital in honor of the country’s top infectious disease expert's 80th birthday. 

The mayor's proclamation says Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, where he has "worked to promote public health and spearheaded efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases."

READ MORE: Fauci, other top health officials publicly receive first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Fauci has advised six presidents and is currently a leading voice of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force.

"We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe," Bowser tweeted Wednesday. 

READ MORE: Dr. Fauci says he 'absolutely' accepted offer to be Biden's chief medical adviser

Fauci and his wife, Christine, have called D.C. their home since 1977, according to the proclamation. 

For the incoming Biden administration, Fauci will serve as chief medical adviser.