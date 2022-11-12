Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight.

Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say it appears the victim was in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and fired multiple times at the victim and sped away.

Bystanders helped the victim out of his vehicle and tried to help resuscitate the victim.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).