Daughter of Birdell Beeks keeps legacy alive combating Minneapolis gun violence

article

The death of Birdell Beeks sparked outrage across the Twin Cities five years ago and her daughter says senseless violence is still claiming innocent lives in her community.

Every year on the anniversary of her mother’s death, Salesha Beeks gets together with family and friends at the spot where her mother was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

It was May 26, 2016 when Beeks was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in her minivan with her granddaughter at a stop sign at 21st and Penn Avenue North. Police say she was an innocent victim who was in the wrong place at the wrong time when a gang member tried to shoot a rival gang member.

Since then, Beeks’ daughter has started a foundation in her mother’s name and a nonprofit called "Be the Voice" to help families dealing with the loss of a loved one because of gun violence.

She has also pushed for community members to step up with information about shootings like the ones that left three young children shot in the head in the last month.

"It’s important because otherwise, we could all be a Birdell Beeks," said Salesha. "This could happen to anybody because it happened to my mom."

Salesha believes helping other families who’ve gone through what her family has will help keep her mother’s memory alive.

"Being that my mom was such a pillar and always willing to help out people in her neighborhood, I have to continue on her legacy and help other families the best I can," Salesha added.

Advertisement

Beeks will be handing out fliers in north Minneapolis Sunday to help find the people who shot those three children as well as Lester Barber, who was killed on the northside last year.