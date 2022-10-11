Darrell Brooks trial: Prosecutors pivot, focus on 6 victims killed

Testimony in the Darrell Brooks trial shifts for the prosecution team on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as the state begins to focus its case on the six fatal victims of the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Tuesday's proceedings began with Brooks moving to stay the trial on the grounds of proving jurisdiction. Judge Jennifer Dorow denied that motion. The jury was brought in just before 9 a.m., roughly 30 minutes after court began.

The first person prosecutors called to the stand Tuesday was Kelly Grabow, who was walking in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with her daughter when they were hit and injured. She described their injuries and what she saw and remembered of the incident.

"As I turned all I saw was the hood of the red vehicle," she testified. "I landed and saw the tire roll past my face."

During Brooks' cross-examination of Grabow, he asked if she saw the driver. Grabow said: "No, just the red hood as it ran into me." Grabow also mentioned what she described as the "adrenaline" felt in the moment as she tried to help her daughter and said she heard shots fired.

The second person called to the stand was Jeff Rogers, the president and coach of the Waukesha Blazers baseball team. Rogers explained the commotion of people running toward him and to the side of the street when he saw a red SUV drive down the parade. He was there with three of his kids, two of whom he said were hurt.

"I remember hearing some sort of scream. I couldn’t tell if it was part of the parade or not," he said.

Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was walking with the Blazers during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Rogers also described seeing the 8-year-old "motionless" on the ground.

After a mid-morning break, court returned to session around 10:30 a.m. Brooks appeared to be wiping tears form his eyes, pulled something from his bible and said: "I apologize to the witness. I'm a little emotional right now." He then began his cross-examination of Rogers.

"Is it fair to say our nothing about your statement has changed?" Brooks asked Rogers. Rogers answered that everything he said was accurate.

Rogers went on to say he did not see the driver of the red SUV and that he was roughly 10 feet away from it. Brooks asked Rogers why he didn't identify the driver or get the license plate number, to which Rogers answered "because people were being struck." Rogers also described trying to find one of his children.

Joshua Kraner, head coach of the Slammers baseball team, was the third witness called by the state Tuesday. The Slammers were in the parade with the Blazers.

On Monday Brooks was dressed in a full suit as opposed to the orange jail uniform he wore Wednesday-Friday of the first week of the trial. He also wore a full suit in court Tuesday.

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom Monday, Brooks apologized to the court and everyone involved in the proceedings for his actions during the first week of the trial. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.

"I just want to state this for the record that I would like to issue the court an apology from me in regards to my actions last week during the trial," Brooks said. "I just want the court to understand it's very emotional right now, not only for just the whole situation of the trial, the families here that have to go through, you know, everything that's going to be involved with the trial, but also my family, as well, myself. It's very, very emotional but not to excuse my actions, and I should carry myself with better respect. I wasn't raised that way, and I owe you, your Honor, and the court an apology."

Brooks went on to say, "And I want to stand up as a man and tell the whole court and you, your Honor, I want to apologize to the bailiffs that I want to apologize for my actions. Like I said, that's not how I was raised. I come from a Christian background. My mother did not raise me that way. She did not raise me to act out out of frustration and irritation and anger, and I just wanted everyone to know that I apologize for my actions and I'm going to try my best to, whatever happens, to conduct myself with respect and with respect to the court, and I just wanted you all to know that. The prosecution, the judge, bailiffs, clerks, reporters, everybody, audience, everybody here. I just wanted you all to know that."

The state continued to make its case on Monday, calling police witnesses who say they tried to stop the SUV. They also called civilian witnesses who described the chaos and carnage that unfolded in front of them. We also so Brooks cross-examine the first person he's accused of running over, a woman named Nicole White.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.