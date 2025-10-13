Dangerously high carbon monoxide levels send Minnesota couple to hospital

The Brief A Douglas County couple was hospitalized after "dangerously high levels" of carbon monoxide were found inside the home. Authorities believe the leak was caused by an out-of-compliance water heater and furnace. Deputies noted the couple had recently started using their furnace for the season and were unaware of any issues.



A Douglas County couple was airlifted and hospitalized following exposure to "dangerously high levels" of carbon monoxide soon after starting up their furnace for the season.

Carbon monoxide exposure

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday from a 47-year-old woman experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. While on the line with dispatchers, she reported that her 49-year-old husband began having a seizure.

Dispatchers suspected the symptoms could be from carbon monoxide exposure, and told the couple to leave the house immediately as a precaution.

First responders arrived at the home in Garfield, Minnesota, and started providing medical aid. The couple were taken to a hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to another facility for further treatment.

A technician detected dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the home, which authorities believe originated from an out-of-compliance water heater and furnace. The sheriff’s office noted the couple had recently started using their furnace for the season and were unaware of any issues.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the couple after being airlifted for further medical treatment is not known.

Officials did not specify whether the residence was equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

What is Carbon Monoxide poisoning?

Dig deeper:

Carbon monoxide, often called the "silent killer," is a colorless, odorless gas produced by burning materials. If exposed, the gas can cause flu-like symptoms, and eventually people can lose consciousness and be unable to escape to safety, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The CDC indicates that carbon monoxide poisoning is responsible for about 400 deaths annually in the U.S., including around 14 per year in Minnesota.

Carbon monoxide is found in some common household fuel-burning appliances, such as furnaces, water heaters, clothes dryers, gas stoves and ovens, and fireplaces.

State officials recommend installing CO alarms and maintaining appliances to reduce the risk of an undetected leak.