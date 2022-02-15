Dakota language classes to be offered at Red Wing Public Schools

The Dakota language has been spoken for thousands and thousands of years, but only a handful of fluent speakers remain in Minnesota – a state whose name is a Dakota name.

Barry Hand learned how to speak the Dakota language from his father and will now lead the first Dakota language and culture class in the southeastern portion of the state at Red Wing Public Schools.

"There aren't a lot of speakers, and I was blessed to have a household where that was a first language for us," said Hand.

The Prairie Island Indian Community, their Tribal Council and the district's American Indian Parent Advisory Committee lead the effort to launch the new program.

"It really was a matter of opening that door and building that bridge with the Red Wing School District," said Prairie Island Education Director Paul Dressen.

"Language and culture go together," said Red Wing Public Schools superintendent Karsten Anderson, "it's critically important to Dakota people to make sure that we keep Dakota language and culture active in our area."

Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, students in grades 9-12 will be able to enroll in the course – two classes are planned for each semester.

Hand believes the course will not only be beneficial for the roughly 200 Native American students enrolled in the district, but for non-Native American students as well.

"When they think of Dakota people, they are not going to think of an 'other'. They are going to think of a relative," said Hand. "When you learn about the people, that this is the homeland for all Dakota people... you learn about the history of the land here, the place names, the family histories... all of a sudden, you build a relationship."

Advertisement

As the program continues to develop, the goal is to expand the course to kindergarten, elementary and middle schools in Red Wing. The district also hopes to offer the classes to teachers and staff in the future.