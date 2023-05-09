Curious baby owl caught peeping through house window

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A young great horned owl spotted peeping through a window. (University of Minnesota Raptor Center) From: Supplied

It’s that time of year for young great horned owls to start exploring Minnesota, and they might end up in some unexpected places.

The University of Minnesota Raptor Center said young great horned owls are ready to start exploring outside their nest and could be seen in some interesting locations.

One Minnesota resident caught a surprised owl peeking through their window during the day.

The nocturnal bird’s curiosity and exploring are a normal part of growing up, and the Raptor Center said youngsters are fine to continue doing so as long as the environment is safe.

The Raptor Center added their parents will tend to them on the ground but can get particularly defensive as the sun starts going down.

However, if a young owl seems to have landed in an unsafe spot or appears to be in trouble, you can contact the Raptor Center at 612-624-4745 for help.

In January or February, great horned owls begin the nesting process, with their eggs typically hatching in about 30 to 37 days. It's not until they are about seven or eight days old that the young owls are able to open their eyes, and they usually leave the nest when they are between six and nine weeks old, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.













