Crystal police recover flamethrower, fentanyl and firearm following pursuit

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The Brief A police pursuit in Crystal resulted in several arrests as well as the recovery of weapons and drugs. Officers say they found a flamethrower, a handgun, fentanyl and about 100 grams of marijuana. No injuries were reported.



The Crystal Police Department said it arrested several people after a pursuit led to the discovery of a flamethrower, a firearm and fentanyl.

Flamethrower, fentanyl and firearm recovered by Crystal police

Image shared by the Crystal Police Department shows a flamethrower, a gun and a trench knife recovered from a police pursuit. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

Crystal police officers say that on July 1, they tried to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary and weapons-related offense in a different jurisdiction.

The driver reportedly fled, and officers pursued the vehicle.

Police say a flamethrower was tossed out the window toward officers as they were pursuing the vehicle.

Officers then disabled the vehicle and took multiple occupants into custody for outstanding warrants and other charges.

No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Officers say they found multiple weapons, including a gun, as well as fentanyl and more than 100 grams of marijuana.

The department shared photos of a handgun with a gold-colored slide and an extended magazine as well as a trench knife with an American flag design.