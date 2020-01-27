Crowd lifts vehicle to free trapped woman

Video has gone viral of an SUV being rocked and tipped onto two wheels by people on the Lower East Side of Manhattan as they attempted to free a woman trapped under it.

The incident occurred Sunday at Delancey Street and Norfolk Street.

The passers-by rushed to aid the trapped woman, who was reportedly knocked over in a traffic incident. They could be seen lifting the black Mercedes SUV.

Twitter user @colbydroscher posted the video and a photo of the incident Sunday afternoon.

The photo shows the woman lying on the street after she was removed from beneath the vehicle. She was seen looking at a phone while firefighters kneeled around her to provide aid.

"The woman is awake and on her phone," wrote @colbydroscher.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, according to the NY Post. Her condition was unclear.

