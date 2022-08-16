Crosstown closure: MnDOT hopes to reopen Hwy 62 by Thursday morning

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hopes to reopen westbound traffic on Highway 62 between I-35 and Highway 100 by Thursday morning, after the roadway was closed Tuesday due to a damaged pedestrian bridge.

MnDOT says the bridge just east of Highway 100, which leads from West 64th Street in Edina over the highway to Rosland Park and Lake Cornelia, was damaged after an over-height truck load hit the bridge.

Due to the damage, Highway 62 is closed until the bridge can be removed. Crews were working on Wednesday to remove the safety cage and handrails on the pedestrian bridge.

MnDOT initially projected traffic would reopen on the road by Thursday night. Now, officials think crews can reopen westbound lanes by the Thursday morning commute. However, they warn rain in the forecast could set that back.

Drivers should prepare to take I-494 until westbound traffic reopens. The removal isn't impacting eastbound traffic on Highway 62.