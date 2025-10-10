Crosby wildfire in northern Minnesota grows to 210 acres, 35% contained

article

The Brief The Crosby wildfire along Lake Superior's north shore is now 35% contained. The fire has spread to 210 acres, as a portion of the Superior Hiking Trail remains closed. Firefighters are working to clear out leaf litter in the area that can easily catch fire, to help prevent the spread.



The Crosby wildfire burning in northern Minnesota has reached over 200 acres as of Friday morning.

Northern Minnesota wildfire continues to burn

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS), firefighters have continued making progress on putting the Crosby wildfire out. The fire is 35% contained as of Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to better access the perimeter of the fire and determined the fire has now burned 210 acres.

A map of the Crosby wildfire. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Incident Command System. (Supplied)

Officials say firefighters have been able to establish a landline along the north edge of the fire, and are now working to clear leaf litter and vegetation that could cause the fire to easily spread.

Water scooping aircraft aided firefighters on the ground Thursday to help cool the fire's heat across the perimeter.

What you can do:

Fire officials say to not fly drones anywhere near the wildfire, because if drones are detected, all firefighting aircraft will stop.

Superior Hiking trail remains closed

Local perspective:

A portion of the Superior Hiking Trail within the George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is currently closed due to an expected weather change that could push the fire towards the trail.

The trail is closed between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest along Minnesota State Highway 61 to Lake County Road 7.

The state park remains open.