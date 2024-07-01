Expand / Collapse search
Police fatally shoot man at Crookston homeless shelter while responding to fight

By
Published  July 1, 2024 2:57pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

CROOKSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police responding to a reported fight at a homeless shelter in Crookston shot a man on Sunday.

According to the Crookston Police Department, officers were sent to a fight in progress at the Care and Share homeless shelter located at 220 East 3rd Street around 11:46 p.m. on June 30.

When they arrived, police found a man who was "being combative toward officers" and "not following verbal commands," police said.

An officer ultimately fired their department handgun, striking the man, who later died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) continues to investigate the incident.

Authorities say there is no current threat to public safety.