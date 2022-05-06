Crocs offering free clogs to healthcare workers as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Crocs is bringing back a promotion where it is giving away thousands of pairs of free shoes to healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Crocs is a Colorado-based shoemaker, known for their iconic foam clogs that come in several different colors and variations.

So far the company has donated over 1 million pairs since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

In 2020, the company spearheaded a similar initiative around the beginning of the pandemic to recognize and provide comfort to frontline healthcare workers.

"Since the spring of 2020, we’ve donated nearly 1M free pairs of shoes to healthcare heroes on the frontlines of COVID-19. Most of us today now get to live comfortably thanks to their tireless efforts, but we want to recognize that healthcare professionals are still taking care of our community day in and day out. We are grateful to those who continue to respond and want to let you know we are still with you," the company wrote on its website.

The website will open a drawing at approximately 12 p.m. ET each day and will remain open until that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

The company will stop accepting entries on May 12.

To ensure the shoes go to those who need them most, Crocs is asking consumers to only request their free pair of shoes if they are a healthcare worker.

