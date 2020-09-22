Crews recover body of missing kayaker in New Brighton, Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials announced Tuesday that crews recovered the body of a kayaker who went missing Sept. 19 in New Brighton, Minnesota.
According to public safety officials, the victim, an adult female, was recovered by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol Tuesday afternoon.
The kayaker was reported missing after falling into the water at Long Lake. Police said she was not wearing a lifejacket when she went into the water.