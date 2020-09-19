Expand / Collapse search

Crews search for missing kayaker on Long Lake in New Brighton

By Howard Thompson
Crews are searching Long Lake for the kayaker reported missing on Saturday. (FOX 9)

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A search is underway in New Brighton, Minnesota for a kayaker reported missing after falling into the water at Long Lake.

Police say the kayaker was not wearing a lifejacket when they went into the water. The kayaker is now considered missing.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area north of the swimming beach on the east side of the lake where the kayaker went in.

Crews from New Brighton, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the Roseville Fire Department, and the Minnesota DNR are assisting with the search.

Search efforts are currently ongoing.