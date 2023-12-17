Crews contain large fire at Eagan recycling plant

article

Fire crews have contained a large fire that broke out Sunday morning at an Eagan recycling plant.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Gopher Resource around 5 a.m., according to officials. The fire was contained between two roofs, and no products inside caught on fire, firefighters said.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported. Officials classified it as a five-alarm fire because the fire was burning between the two roofs and was more labor-intensive.

Officials say they tested the air quality as a precaution and found nothing harmful to the public.

"Government officials have advised that there is no current threat to the public. In consultation with applicable regulators, we intend to continue monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of our employees and the community," Senior Vice President of Gopher Resource, Daniel Leach, said in a statement following the fire.

"We are thankful for the exemplary efforts of the firefighters and other personnel in responding to this situation," Leach continued.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.