Crews battle large fire at Isanti County school bus garage

article

First responders are battling a large fire at a bus garage in Braham Tuesday morning.

The Braham Police Department requested people stay clear of the area as fire crews battle the blaze. The department posted photos of the scene just after 9 a.m., showing plumes of black smoke coming from a structure consumed by heavy fire.

The nearby Braham Area School posted on Facebook saying operations will continue as normal in light of the fire and that all students and staff are safe.

The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.

The school district stated they contracted the Braham Bus Company for transportation services.

"Our hearts go out to our long standing partners (the Olson family) as we work together to continue services for our students and community," superintendent Ken Gagner said in a statement.

Transportation services for the district are expected to continue as normal.

FOX 9 reached out to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office for further information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.