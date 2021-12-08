Crews battle fire at Woodbury church

Fire crews worked to battle a fire burning in a building at a Woodbury church campus on Wednesday.

The first calls for the fire came in around 2:36 p.m. for the Grove United Methodist Church off Steepleview Road in Woodbury after people spotted smoke coming from a roof.

Investigators say the fire was found inside a vaulted ceiling inside a building in the middle of the church campus, which houses meeting rooms, classrooms, and daycare facilities. At the time of the fire, no children were in the building but upwards of 20 people remained inside.

They were able to safely escape the building. However, the location of the fire made it difficult for crews to get to and extinguish flames.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials said the fire had been contained and fire crews were now working on the overhaul of the building. Damage was limited to the building affected, with fire damage to the roof, and water and smoke damage to other parts of the building.