Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Redwood County, Renville County

Crews battle fire at Woodbury church

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:14PM
Woodbury
FOX 9

No one hurt after 6-year-old girl, dad alert Woodbury church members of fire

A six-year-old girl and her dad alerted members of a Woodbury church that the roof appeared to be on fire. The pastor was able to get everyone out, but now he's concerned about upcoming services at Groves United Methodist Church.

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to battle a fire burning in a building at a Woodbury church campus on Wednesday.

The first calls for the fire came in around 2:36 p.m. for the Grove United Methodist Church off Steepleview Road in Woodbury after people spotted smoke coming from a roof.

Investigators say the fire was found inside a vaulted ceiling inside a building in the middle of the church campus, which houses meeting rooms, classrooms, and daycare facilities. At the time of the fire, no children were in the building but upwards of 20 people remained inside.

They were able to safely escape the building. However, the location of the fire made it difficult for crews to get to and extinguish flames.

As of 4:30 p.m., officials said the fire had been contained and fire crews were now working on the overhaul of the building. Damage was limited to the building affected, with fire damage to the roof, and water and smoke damage to other parts of the building.

Fire crews knock down flames at Woodbury, Minn. church

Fire crews responded on the afternoon of December 8, 2021 to a fire at the Grove United Methodist Church in Woodbury. The fire seems contained to one building and there are no reported injuries.