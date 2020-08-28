Crash involving semi closes section of I-694 in Oakdale, Minnesota

article

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi truck on I-694 near 50th Street in Oakdale, Minnesota.

State Patrol says the crash involved a semi and multiple vehicles in northbound I-694. Injuries are not believed to be serious.

According the Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 page, the semi went into the median and crashed.

Both directions of I-694 are currently closed. State Patrol expected northbound I-694 at County Road 14 will be closed for an "extended period of time."