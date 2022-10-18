Crash in Scott County kills two people

Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.

The 49-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both of the drivers of the other cars were killed.

The names of the victims will be released at a later time.

The State Patrol does not believe alcohol was involved.