Crash in East Bethel, Minnesota leaves two dead

Two people died when the car they were traveling hit a tree in East Bethel, Minnesota Sunday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were driving North on the 20500 block of Austin Street Northeast around 8:37 p.m. when they crashed into a tree and the car caught on fire.

Both the man and the woman were declared dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.