Crane falls over at I-35W construction site onto closed northbound lanes

A crane completing construction Wednesday morning along I-35W near 42nd Street in south Minneapolis toppled over onto the closed northbound lanes, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation officials.

The lanes had already been closed due to work on the drainage improvement project along the highway, so traffic was not impacted. The crane fell over around 10:41 a.m., according to MnDOT.

The project is being completed by Kraemer Nicholson Joint Venture. Bob Beckel, the regional vice president of Kraemer North America, says staff are investigating what caused the crane to topple over.

He says the fall damaged the crane boom, which will need to be repaired. There was no damage to the road or construction site. No one was injured.

Beckel says workers were using the crane for the excavation process, which had to be put on hold. Work on other parts of the site was able to continue.