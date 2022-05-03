Coyote attacks 2-year-old outside Dallas home

A 2-year-old child is in the hospital after being attacked by a coyote in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning while the child was sitting on the front porch of a home on Royalpine Drive, which is not far from White Rock Creek.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said an officer later spotted the coyote at a nearby park and fired shots. It was last seen retreating into the woods. It's unclear if it was hit.

Game wardens are now actively searching for the animal. Anyone who spots it is asked to call 911.

People who live in or visit the area should be on high alert. The coyote is considered extremely dangerous, police said.