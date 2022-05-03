Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Coyote attacks 2-year-old outside Dallas home

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 4

Child critically hurt in Dallas coyote attack

A 2-year-old child was attacked by a coyote Tuesday near White Rock Lake. Police released a photo of the animal, which is still on the loose.

DALLAS - A 2-year-old child is in the hospital after being attacked by a coyote in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning while the child was sitting on the front porch of a home on Royalpine Drive, which is not far from White Rock Creek. 

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said an officer later spotted the coyote at a nearby park and fired shots. It was last seen retreating into the woods. It's unclear if it was hit.

Game wardens are now actively searching for the animal. Anyone who spots it is asked to call 911.

People who live in or visit the area should be on high alert. The coyote is considered extremely dangerous, police said.