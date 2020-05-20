COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 13,000 positive cases to date

More than 13,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to newly released data, a total of 13,413 positive and 154,000 negative cases have been reported to date. That includes 2,161 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, which is 16 percent of all cases.

481 people have died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Locally, Brown County still has the highest infection rate at 821.8 cases per 100,000 people. Milwaukee County has the highest number of cases and deaths with 5,373 and 265 respectively.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but Wednesday, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.