COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 839 new cases, 8 deaths reported Thursday

Wisconsin is reporting 839 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight new COVID-19 deaths, according to the numbers released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Of the total 1,019,630 tests performed since the start of the pandemic, 57,779 patients have tested positive and 961,851 have been negative.

Of the 57,779 positive tests, 47,221 patients have recovered and 9,562 are still active cases. 978 people have died from the disease as well.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced last month an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.