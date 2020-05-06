COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 57% of state's cases are in Brown, Milwaukee Counties

The Wisconsin Department of Health released new COVID-19 data Wednesday showing 57 percent, or 5,122 of the state's 8,901 positive cases are in Brown and Milwaukee Counties.

1,653 positives cases were reported in Brown County, Wisconsin Wednesday, which is about 636.3 of every 100,000 county residents, the highest rate in the state. 3,469 cases were reported in Milwaukee County, a rate of 363.5 per 100,000 residents.

Statewide, 1,694 people have been hospitalized with the virus, or about 19 percent of positive cases. 362 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's reopening plan, called the Badger Bounce Back.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26. In addition, Wisconsin and five other states announced a regional pact to reopen the economy.

Wisconsin ordered all of its State Parks, forests and recreation areas closed April 9, but announced 34 of them will reopen May 1.

The state's first deaths were reported on March 19.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

On March 24, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" order that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.