COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,021 confirmed cases, 7 deaths reported Friday

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Itasca County
18
Tornado Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Brown County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wright County
Tornado Warning
until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Aitkin County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Hennepin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carlton County, Carver County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Barron County, Burnett County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:47 PM CDT until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Itasca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:49 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:29 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM CDT until SAT 12:09 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:27 AM CDT until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:53 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:48 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:01 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,021 confirmed cases, 7 deaths reported Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The state of Wisconsin says 1,021 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services now says the total case number is 64,227 and the total death count sits at 1,025 as of Friday.

54,181 people have recovered from the virus and 5,235 people were hospitalized with it. 

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced last month an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. 

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

Tips on washing your hands to reduce spreading germs

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, health officials are advising people to be sure to wash your hands. Follow these tips to help reduce the spread.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first. 

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider. 