COVID-19 boosters available in Minnesota starting week of Sept. 20

COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Minnesota starting the week of Sept. 20, according to Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week for people to receive a third dose eight months after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Experts urge people shouldn't get their third dose earlier because they will still be under the protection of their previous round of vaccine.

"The vaccine provides strong protection against COVID-19, especially against severe illness and death," said Ehresmann. "Booster doses can help continue that protection, but people need to wait until the prescribed time to get that booster."

Ehresmann says there are plenty of COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota for the start of the booster shots in September. She says at this time there is not enough data to recommend a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to MDH, 71% of Minnesotans age 16 and up have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 67% have completed the vaccine series.