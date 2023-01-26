Man escapes house fire through second-story window in Stillwater

A man was forced to flee his house through a second-story window due to a fire, according to the Stillwater Fire Department (SFD).

The SFD says the man and his wife were both forced to flee the home after a fire started near their dryer in the laundry room.

The woman left the house through the front door, but her husband was trapped upstairs during the fire and had to make his way out of a second-story window, off the back deck. He suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

An SFD firefighter was also injured due to a falling beam. The firefighter was transported to Lakeview to be treated for a shoulder injury and has since been released.

Crews knocked down the fire, but not before it caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.