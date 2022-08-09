Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers.

McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 20, Stolt was supervising children between ages 6 to 8 years old when another counselor heard her tell an 8-year-old boy to go stand in front of one of the targets.

Standing on a shooting platform at the camp’s archery range, Stolt was allegedly observed shooting an arrow at the victim from 15-20 feet away that went through his legs to hit the target, charges said. Two or three other children then went onto the range to stand by the target, when Stolt shot another arrow that hit the ground in front of where they were.

After the second arrow was shot, several more children continued onto the range and Stolt shot two to three more arrows near children who were dancing.

The final arrow hit the 8-year-old victim in the arm, and he started crying. He later had a mark and minor injury on his arm.

According to the charges, Stolt sent a note home with the child about what happened, writing the child had trouble listening and following directions that day. The child was told the rules but did not oblige, so she told him to stand in front of the target and he didn't move. She said she didn't intend to hit the victim.

Investigators learned Stolt was using a compound bow and field arrows that have pointed tips, which are used for target practice and hunting small game.

Stolt's first court appearance is scheduled for 1:31 p.m. on Aug. 25.

The criminal complaint does not list the camp where the incident occurred. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnetrista Police Department for more information.