Coon Rapids standoff following stabbing leads to police taking man in custody

The Brief Coon Rapids Police have arrested a man after a stabbing early Monday led to a standoff within a home on Eidelweiss Street Northwest. Police say the suspect barricaded himself before being taken into custody by a SWAT team. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed overnight in Coon Rapids, prompting a SWAT response and a continued investigation.

Suspect arrested after overnight stabbing in Coon Rapids

What we know:

Coon Rapids police say officers were called to a home around 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday after a man reported he had been stabbed. At his home, officers found the man with a non-life-threatening cut to his arm and took him to a local hospital.

Police later determined the stabbing happened at a different home in the 11400 block of Eidelweiss Street Northwest. However, when officers tried to arrest the suspect, the man refused to come out.

Dig deeper:

The Anoka County SWAT Team was called in and managed to take the suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

What's next:

Authorities say the case is still under investigation, and police have not released the names of those involved.

The case will then be presented to the Anoka County Attorney for possible criminal charges.