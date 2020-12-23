Coon Rapids police rescue driver after car goes into frigid pond

Police rescued a driver after she ended up submerged in a frigid holding pond early Wednesday morning in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 12:34 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of Northdale Boulevard Northwest after a passerby reported that a car went off the road and into a holding pond.

When they arrived, officers located the vehicle almost completely submerged under water, with only the roof and tail lights visible. Several officers quickly went into the frigid water to help. They found the driver unresponsive, so they held her head above water as they worked to remove her. The officers were able to break out the vehicle’s sunroof, and got her out through the roof.

Paramedics immediately provided aid to the woman on scene, and she was then transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Authorities concluded there were no passengers in the vehicle.

Police said the woman had apparently been driving erratically before the crash, and officers believe she was under the influence at the time.

"While the officers’ actions clearly saved a life, the more important message is to not get behind the wheel and drive while impaired," police said in a release.

