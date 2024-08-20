Woman charged in deadly Coon Rapids DWI crash that killed pregnant mother

A Mounds View woman is now facing charges of drunk driving after a weekend crash in Coon Rapids left a pregnant mother dead.

What we know

Twenty-year-old Makayla Richardson is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Police say they responded around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a two-car crash at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Springbrook Drive NW.

According to the charges, the victim was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander that was making a right-hand turn onto Springbrook Drive. Police say the Toyota had the green arrow to turn when Richardson driving an F-350 truck, hauling a trailer, ran through a red light and hit the Toyota.

The pregnant mother was critically injured and rushed to a local hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

The male driver was also injured but is expected to survive. Richardson was not harmed in the crash.

What did the suspect say?

According to the complaint, Richardson admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash but only admitted to consuming one drink. She also admitted to speeding and not having a valid driver's license.

Inside Richardson's truck, they found an empty can of an "alcoholic beverage". Police said Richardson blew a 0.18 blood-alcohol level during a breath test. The blood test results are pending.

What's next?

Richardson remains in Anoka County Jail following the crash on $400,000 bail.

She is scheduled to return to court next month.