Convicted murderer possibly armed with AR-15 may be in Twin Cities

The search continues for Ralph Apmann, a convicted murderer who is believed to be armed with an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun.

Authorities say Apmann, who was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Juan Morales-Rivera in Windom in August 2021. He failed to appear in court for his trial after previously posting bail, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.

Apmann, 58, may be in the Twin Cities metro area, the BCA says.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds with hazel eyes and bald/gray hair.

If you spot him, do not approach him and call 911.

Authorities previously said they were looking for Apmann after failing to show up in court on Monday.