Contractor pleads guilty to damaging roof as part of hail damage insurance claim

The Brief A contractor inspecting hail damage after a storm in 2022 recently pled guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of causing property damage. Jaser Munir Zaabri was also charged with several felony counts of insurance fraud, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Zaabri now lives in California and has agreed to not conduct any construction insurance work in Minnesota.



A contractor inspecting hail damage after a storm in 2022 was accused of intentionally damaging homes to increase the insurance payouts.

What we know:

Jasir Munir Zaabri pled guilty last week to one third-degree count of damage to property, which is a gross misdemeanor.

His conviction will be downgraded to a misdemeanor if he completes community service and complies with all court orders.

Several felony counts of insurance fraud were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Prosecutors said he intentionally damaged roofs and gutters with his cell phone while inspecting at least six homes in Hennepin County after a hail storm in 2022.

It was part of a scheme to "fraudulently generate or increase payouts of up to $86,000 for "storm damage repairs," according to the criminal complaint.

In an email to FOX 9, Zaabri said his plea agreement does not include an admission that he participated in any sort of broader insurance "scheme."

What they're saying:

One homeowner alerted police after getting a "funny feeling" about the damage that was reported.

The insurance company later found all the damage was within standing reach of the contractor.

Investigators obtained video from a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera showing Zaabri causing the damage with his cell phone, according to court records.

Zaabri called the allegations "really petty" when confronted by police, according to the charging document.

What's next:

Zaabri now lives in California, where he will serve180 hours of community service.

He also agreed to pay restitution and no longer conduct construction or insurance-related work in Minnesota.