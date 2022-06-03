Contest to name 2 new wolf pups at International Wolf Center

article

The International Wolf Center in Ely has opened up voting to choose a name for its two new wolf pups.

The two new pups are now visible to the public but they still don't have names. The public can vote for their favorite names online here until 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

The name options for the pup on the right in the photo above are:

Blackstone - in honor of the Blackstone Lake in the Ely, Minnesota, area

Beaufort - Beaufort Sea is a marginal sea of the Arctic Ocean, located north of the Northwest Territories, the Yukon, and Alaska, and west of Canada's Arctic islands. These pups were termed "Alaskan Tundra" by the USDA source facility

Broder - the Scandinavian word for brother

The name options for the pup on the left in the photo above are:

Cap - in honor of Dorothy Molter's father's nickname and Cap Lake in the Ely area; also could be in honor of Black Cap Mountain in Alaska

Kapp - old Norse origin meaning "zeal, energy, competition"

Caspian - The name Caspian is boy's name meaning "white" (Cap’s cheek hairs are white) as well as being a geographical name of the large salty Caspian Sea between Asia and Europe

Caz - Celtic nickname for "watchful one" or "descended from the vigilant" according to some sources (much like his personality)