Congressman Hagedorn says his cancer treatment is going 'exceedingly well'

article

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn is sharing an encouraging update more than year after he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer.

Wednesday, Hagedorn tweeted about his latest appointment at the Mayo Clinic. He said last week, he learned his immunotherapy treatment "continues to go exceedingly well."

"I'm feeling great and working hard," said Hagedorn in a statement. "Rest assured, I will keep fighting cancer and fighting for America and the people of southern Minnesota."

In February 2019, Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer during a routine health examination. He had no prior symptoms. For the last 15 months, he has been receiving care at the Mayo Clinic.

Despite his diagnosis, Hagedorn has not missed a single vote due to his illness.

As an advocate for preventative medical screenings, Hagedorn has called for Governor Tim Walz to reopen hospitals amd medical clinics. On Monday, elective surgeries were allowed to resume in Minnesota.